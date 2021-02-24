Furious MPs Demand BBC Licence Fee To Be Scrapped

FURIOUS MPs Demand That The BBC Licence Fee Is Scrapped



A Parliamentary debate scheduled for next week, led by Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis, is expected to call for an end to the £159-a-year BBC licence fee, after more than 110,000 people have already signed a petition calling for the fee to be abolished.

Mr Gullis said, “It really started to take a turn after the 2016 referendum. Every time you turned on the BBC it was Brexit-bashing, Euro-bleating drivel, which called its impartiality into question. People are also very upset when they look at stars like Gary Lineker making these whopping salaries while being allowed to spout off his views politically”.

He also pointed out that there are now so many other alternatives to the BBC that viewers question why they are forced to pay the fee, claiming the BBC’s decision to withdraw the free licences for the over-75s has done “irreparable damage to its reputation, and people are incensed”.

Director of Silver Voices, Dennis Reed, said, “We are pleased that the Government has ordered the BBC to reconsider its position on this issue and do more to support older people. Discussions are taking place between the Department of Culture and the BBC and we hope our petition will push forward a solution to this long-running dispute”.

He added, “750,000 older people are refusing to pay the new fee and the BBC is unable to enforce it, so the current situation is unsustainable. The Government must now force the issue with the BBC, as both bodies have broken their promises. The Budget next week would be a great opportunity for a revised policy to be outlined”.

A spokesman for the BBC said, “The licence fee continues to ensure the BBC is an independent, universal broadcaster, committed to serving all audiences and investing in British creativity. Each week 91 per cent of UK adults come to the BBC, for impartial news, award-wining programmes, great radio and music and the best of public service broadcasting like our Lockdown Learning offer”.

They added, “The licence fee remains the agreed method of funding in the BBC Charter until at least 2027 and we will continue to offer great value for money”.

