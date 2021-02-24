Four Kids Orphaned as Both Parents Killed in Horror Crash

FOUR kids have been left orphaned as both parents were killed in a horror crash in Worcestershire.

Tragically four children have been left orphaned as both their parents were killed in a devastating crash in Worcestershire. Jolel Miah aged 50 and wife Mussammat Khatun, aged 45 tragically died in a crash on the A435 in Wythall. The horrific crash involved a six car pileup that occurred shortly after 4:30 pm on Monday, February 22.

According to the Birmingham Mail police have confirmed that the couple left behind three daughters and one son. A GoFundMe page has been set up in memory of the parents and one tribute read, “This beautiful couple leaves behind a family of three daughters and one son. Your help would be greatly appreciated.”

West Murcia police have appealed for witnesses, especially anyone who may have dashcam footage of the accident. Sergeant Leon Westwood said, “The collision happened when a black Honda Civic travelling south on the A435 towards the M42 was involved in a collision near to the petrol station, resulting in it crossing the central reservation into oncoming traffic on the northbound carriageway.

“Sadly, both occupants of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene and our thoughts are with their families at this terribly sad time.

“A number of paramedics attended as well as the air ambulance and one other member of the public travelling north is in a stable condition in hospital having suffered serious injuries.”

