FOUR Arrested In Jerez De La Frontera For Robbery With Violence Against Two Minors



National Police in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz have arrested four people aged between 15 and 34 years as allegedly responsible for robbery with violence against two minors and against their moral integrity.

The two victims, aged 15 and 17 were allegedly tricked by the two youngest detainees to accompany them to an abandoned premises where the two older adults were lying in wait for them.

Reportedly, they were armed with a punch, and acting in a very aggressive fashion, forcing the two minors to lie prostrate on the floor and utter humiliating phrases about themselves while their aggressors remained on their knees over them.

The victims were threatened with a stabbing weapon, and made to hand over their mobile phones, money, and valuables, while one of the other aggressors recorded what was happening with a mobile phone.

The minors were allegedly threatened with terrible consequences if they dared to tell anybody what had happened to them but they went directly to their parents and informed them of their ordeal, with the parents appearing at Jerez Police Station to file the necessary complaint against the four individuals.

The subsequent police investigation made it possible to collect incriminating evidence that determined the identity of the alleged perpetrators of the reported events, and the four were located and arrested, on charges of robbery with violence and intimidation, and against moral integrity.

Once the police report was completed, the two adult detainees were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court, and the two underage detainees were brought before the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

