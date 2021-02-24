TWO-TIME world motorcycling champion Fausto Gresini has died age 60 after two months battling coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



Over the past few days, the Italian champion’s health had worsened due to pneumonia derived from the disease.

The owner of the Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 and Gresini Racing Moto3 teams was in the Santa Maria della Scaletta hospital in Imola before he was transferred to the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi, in Bologna.

He had been in an induced coma and his team, Gresini Racing, had reported that his condition was critical.

In a brief statement, entitled ‘Ciao Fausto’, his team said goodbye to him as follows: “The news that we never wanted to give you and that we are forced to write. After practically two months fighting COVID-19, Fausto Gresini sadly leaves us at only 60. All of Gresini Racing joins in the feelings of his family, his wife Nadia and his children Lorenzo, Luca, Alice and Agnese … and the countless people who had the opportunity to know and appreciate him.

Gresini made his racing debut in 1982 and always competed in the junior class of the world championship, the 125cc. The first world title came to him in 1985 with Garelli: three victories (in Austria, Belgium and San Marino), five poles and 109 points. In 1987 he won 10 of the 11 races on the calendar and became 125cc champion again.

The news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately we are forced to share with all of you. After nearly two months battling against Covid, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60. #CiaoFausto❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHMsDgunmb — Gresini Racing (@GresiniRacing) February 23, 2021

A champion on the track, a champion off the track and a champion in our hearts We will never forget you Fausto#CiaoFausto ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jZXM390srR — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) February 23, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former motorcycling World champion dies from Covid-19 complications”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.