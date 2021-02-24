FOOD ALERT issued after bakery company is closed after it does not meet hygiene standards.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has been informed about a bakery in Extremadura whose food products have failed to meet the “hygienic and sanitary conditions”. The company is well known for selling pastries and cakes and markets them under various brand names.

The company is named Dulce Extremadura S.L., and also sells under the brands Haas Diet, Vitadulce Diet and Patisserie Dulex. In light of the regional warning AESAN have issued a food alert, the establishment has also been closed temporarily.

AESAN have explained that, “the activity of this establishment was suspended as a precautionary measure by the competent health authorities, due to the hygienic and sanitary deficiencies found, with the consequent possible risk to public health”.

The organisation which is connected to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has also recommended that any other brands that the company sells under are currently not safe to consume either. It has also been pointed out that their gluten-free products cannot be guaranteed as suitable for coeliacs.

AESAN have also urged anyone with any of these products to return them and said, “it is recommended that people who have products affected by this alert in their homes refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase”.

⚠️ #AESAN informa: Alerta por falta de garantías sanitarias en productos de bollería procedentes de España. Esta alerta afecta a TODOS los productos elaborados por la industria DULCE EXTREMADURA S.L. 📌Toda la información en https://t.co/vddF0vBdXZ pic.twitter.com/h1M84SfrFc — AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) February 22, 2021

