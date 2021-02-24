First Teachers to be Vaccinated in Axarquia Speak out

THE first teachers to be vaccinated in Axarquia have spoken of their happiness at receiving the jab.

The teachers at schools in Axarquia have told one publication they now feel able to keep teaching after receiving the vaccine.

Jose Luis Ruiz, a primary school teacher at the Colina del Sol public school in Torrox told one publication: “It is a great joy.”

“I did not feel anything, I hope I do not have adverse reactions in the next few days, they say that in any case that would be with the second dose, which is not given for 12 weeks, by mid-May.”

Raquel Gil, a 38-year-old primary school teacher at the El Morche public school, said: “For now we have been lucky and there have been no infections in our center, but this gives us much more peace of mind to finish the course.”

Teachers in Axarquia have been receiving the first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine at the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquia.

Manuel Alonso, a 33-year-old monitor in a nursery in Nerja, said: “Now we can work more happily, they have been very intense months, with many hygiene measures to prevent possible infections.”

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Rebeca Moreno, a teacher in Velez-Malaga, said: “We were looking forward to it, I am the first in the family to have it, I hope all my colleagues have it and that little by little we can move forward, turning the page on all this.”

The jabs are currently being handed out to teachers under the age of 55 and who have no history of serious illnesses.

