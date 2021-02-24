Fire at Estepona Care Home Forces Evacuation

THE Virgen del Carmen care home in Estepona has had to be partially evacuated after a fire broke out in a changing room.

Members of the Provincial Fire Consortium came out to tackle the blaze at the Estepona care home, forcing them to evacuate part of the home.

According to media reports, the fire broke out this morning, affecting the staff changing room and a laundry area at the Virgen del Carmen nursing home in Estepona.

Members of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium say no residents have been injured after the blaze broke out.

Firefighters from Manilva and Estepona came out to deal with the fire, extracting smoke and ventilating the care home, as well as working with staff to make sure smoke did not affect the 107 staff and 143 residents.

Officials also carried out inspections and partially evacuated the second floor of the building and a total of 35 people.

Members of the Local Police and Civil Protection also took part in the efforts.

