Fines Of €100 For Not Wearing A Mask In The Car

FINES of up to €100 dished out for not wearing a mask in the car in Spain

Over the last year, the face mask has become a necessary – and mandatory – accessory when leaving home in Spain. The traditional check-list of ‘phone, wallet, keys’ has now been extended to include the all-important face shield. But what about when you’re in your car? Do you need to have a mask then?

The short answer is yes, and police in Spain are now issuing sanctions to people who are caught in their vehicles without a mask. You don’t have to wear it if you’re travelling alone or with a cohabitant, but you could face a hefty fine of €100 if you’re caught in your vehicle without with someone outside your household and aren’t wearing a mask.

As with every rule, there are exceptions. Children under the age of six years don’t have to wear a mask. Likewise, those with a certified medical exemption or with a disability that mask-wearing exacerbates are exempt.

Officers both from the police and Guardia civil are now said to be on the hunt for people not complying with the rules for wearing masks in the car. This is not something new and most people are well aware of the rules and follow them.

Another major no-no, and something which could see you slapped with an €80 fine, is hanging your mask off the rear-view mirror. In fact, police at check points are likely to penalise you if the mask is placed anywhere that impedes the driver’s vision.

