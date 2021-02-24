EasyJet And TUI Report 600 Percent Overnight Demand For Holiday Bookings In Spain, Greece, And Turkey.



ACCORDING to a report from The Express, package holiday and airline companies, EasyJet and TUI, have experienced massive demand for summer holidays in Spain, Greece and Turkey following Boris Johnson’s speech on his road map for recovery.

Tui said bookings for foreign trips jumped six-fold overnight with Greece, Spain and Turkey all in hot demand. Spain, in particular, has been the main destination for British holidaymakers for the last 30 years. Spain’s tourism industry is anxiously watching the situation and is desperate for the return of foreign visitors.

With opening restrictions and curfews still in place, thousands of businesses in Spain are on the edge of closure and all hopes are pinned on a summer season of tourists. Although trips abroad are not actually expected to be allowed until at least May, the pent up demand for summer holidays in the sun remains unabated.

Boris Johnson is said to considering the use of digital covid passes to allow free movement to pubs, restaurants and events and the PM is under great pressure to make a decision soon and has promised a review of so-called vaccine passports to try to facilitate the process.

With Greece, Israel and Cyprus now all agreeing on a vaccine passport, summer season tourism is back for those countries and hopefully, Europe will follow their lead in establishing free movement with vaccine passes.

Spain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto told local media: “Andalucía has lost more than 16 million tourists because of the virus. Immunity will allow us to restart the trips safely and to facilitate safe mobility in the vaccination passport together with the tourist corridors.”

