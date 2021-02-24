Downward trend continues as incidence rate falls and more Spanish Communities exit ‘extreme risk’.

THE Ministry of Health has confirmed the cumulative incidence rate as a whole in Spain has fallen to 218 cases per 100,000 inhabitants with all territories barring Madrid, the Basque Country, Ceuta and Melilla exiting ‘extreme risk’.

In its daily update, the department announced there have been 9,212 new infections and 389 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The data confirms a downward trend, despite a rebound in new cases after 7,461 infections were recorded yesterday – the lowest number so far this year.

But the government is still calling for ‘prudence’ as although the cumulative incidence has fallen to 218.67 cases, it remains at ‘high’ risk after managing to fall below the ‘extreme’ risk of 250 cases for this first time in 2021 on Tuesday, February 23.

The rate has fallen in all the autonomous communities except in the Canary Islands and Melilla.

However, there are four regions that continue to exceed 250 cases: Melilla with 457, Madrid (339), Ceuta (311) and the Basque Country (274).

While calling for ‘prudence’ to reach the main objective of 25 per cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez also admitted mistakes were made at Christmas.

“The guard should not have been lowered then, consequently we should not do it now,” he said in Congress this morning.

