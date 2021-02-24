Cristiano Ronaldo Sends His Injured Cat Home By Private Jet After It Had Been Run Over By A Car



Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest football player of his generation, and one of the greatest of all time, becoming an international icon in the process, gracing magazine covers throughout the world, and with all the trappings that such success brings with it.

An example of what such a lifestyle can do for you was proved just a few days ago when Cristiano’s pet sphinx cat, Pepe, escaped from the mansion he shares in Turin with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, and got hit by a car.

Luckily, Pepe was not badly injured in the accident and was treated by a vet in the city but, the couple felt it was better for him if he was to recuperate in Spain instead of Italy, so, Cristiano arranged for his private jet to come and pick Pepe up in Turin, and be flown to Spain.

Owing to the huge daily workload that Cristiano and Georgina have, they arranged for Georgina’s sister Ivana to accompany the feline on his luxurious trip over to Spain, where he will be able to spend his time recovering after the accident.

