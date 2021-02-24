Costa Del Sol Man Arrested For Trying To Kill His Vet

COSTA DEL SOL Man arrested in Spain’s Malaga for trying to kill his dog’s vet

The National Police in Malaga have arrested a 55-year-old Belgian man who is wanted by police in his native country for attempting to murder his pet’s veterinary surgeon back in 2016.

The suspect was located in a shelter in the capital of Malaga on Friday, February 19 by agents of the Group of Narcotic Drugs and International Relations who, after verifying that he was undocumented, transferred him to the police station for full identification. There they discovered that he was wanted under a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE) that had been in force since December 2020, authorised by the Belgian authorities.

According to the information provided by the Belgian authorities, the man had made an appointment with a vet, with the intention of euthanizing his dog, and tried to strangle the vet with a belt. The surgeon managed to escape and call for help.

The attacker is facing 15 years for a multitude of crimes, including attempted murder, assault resulting in serious injury, illegal detention and attempted robbery with violence among other charges.

