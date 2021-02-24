RESTAURANT Taberna Uvedoble in Malaga City joined the Cudeca Hospice Sunflower Effect campaign last October 2020 as part of the Solidarity Restaurant initiative.

This particular charity restaurant campaign consisted on donating €1 from the cost of each truffle tortilla (omelette) served in the taberna to continue helping Benalmadena based Cudeca to care for more people at the end of their lives.

-- Advertisement --



Chef Guillermo Orellana “Willy” has handed over the proceeds to the charity, which reached a total of €1,100 and represents a lot of tortillas cooked.

A Cudeca spokesperson said that it is very grateful to have been able to count on his help and the enthusiasm of his clientele since, as he himself told the hospice, had never served so many tortillas as on this occasion.

Other restaurants along the Costa del Sol have also joined this initiative to help Cudeca by donating €1 from the cost of one of their signature dishes so there are still many more donations to come.

Any restaurant or café that would like to do their bit even now, can contact the Cudeca’s fundraising department or email eventos@cudeca.org.

Cudeca continue helping more than 1,600 people in the Malaga Province as the numbers increase, and is undergoing a very difficult economic situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any help they receive from the community is always more than welcome and very much appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chef cooks 1,100 tortillas to raise funds for Cudeca Hospice”.