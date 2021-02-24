Champion’s League Misery For Atletico Madrid Against Chelsea

CHAMPION’S LEAGUE Misery For Atletico Madrid As Chelsea Steal Victory

Atletico Madrid’s poor run of form continued tonight (Tuesday 23) in their Champion’s League last- 16 match versus Chelsea, where an incredible overhead kick beyond Atletico keeper Jan Oblak in the 68th minute, from Frenchman Oliver Giroud, sealed an all-important away 0-1 win for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

This was 34-year-old Giroud’s sixth goal of the campaign, but it was only awarded after a lengthy VAR review, after the goal was originally ruled out for offside, before a video assistant referee review revealed the ball had bounced off Atletico defender Mario Hermoso.

On the whole, Chelsea dominated the match and thoroughly deserved the victory, which now puts them in the driving seat for the return leg at Stamford Bridge, a daunting prospect for the Madrid club when you consider that since Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard on January 26, Chelsea are on an eight-match unbeaten run.

The tie was played in the Romanian National Stadium because of Covid-19 restrictions, but Chelsea will have the comfort of playing in their home stadium, under a coach who reached the Champions League final in 2020 with Paris St-Germain.

In tonight’s other last-16 tie, holders Bayern Munich stunned Lazio in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, winning 1-4, including a strike by Poland’s Robert Lewandowski that sees him overtake Spain’s Raul, and move into third position of the highest-ever goalscorers in the competition with 72 goals.

A goal from Bayern’s 17-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala made him the youngest English player to score in the competition, with ex-Man City star Leroy Sane tapping in the third, and a Francesco Acerbi own goal making it four before Joaquin Correa pulled one back for Lazio.

