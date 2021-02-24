CELTIC To Sack Neil Lennon In Next 24 Hours It Is Reported in Scotland

Reports in the Scottish media, including Record Sport, say that Glasgow Celtic are about to sack beleaguered manager Neil Lennon in the next 24 hours, claiming that he was informed of the board’s decision late on Tuesday afternoon (February 23).

Apparently, the Celtic board convened an emergency meeting to discuss the manager’s future after the loss at Ross County on Sunday evening, and an official announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday morning to the stock exchange.

The current Celtic assistant boss, John Kennedy, is set to be placed in charge for the remainder of what has been a disastrous season for the club, as they trail Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers by an almighty 18 points, with only eight more games left to play.

The former Northern Ireland star had received the full backing of Peter Lawwell, the outgoing chief executive, as well as the majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, in the wake of fury from the fans, but it would appear that the 1-0 defeat at Ross County gave the board no other option than to remove Lennon from his position as manager.

Record Sport reports a source at the club telling them, “It’s a sad end but in many ways, it’s felt inevitable for some time. It’s probably the best move for all parties not to allow it to continue for any longer”.

