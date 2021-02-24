CADIZ National Police Dismantle Network Offering Fake Residence And Work Documents To Migrants



The National Police has dismantled a network operating in the Málaga and Cádiz provinces, that was offering foreign citizens residence and work permits in exchange for money, issuing them with fake contracts and documents.

In a statement from the National Police, it says that the price the network charged the immigrants for this service ranged from €2,000 up to €4,500, sums of money that forced them into parting with their meagre income, usually resulting in them requesting that money from their families back in their country of origin.

The investigation was initiated after officials reported that a foreign citizen was trying to apply for residence with what was discovered to be a fake employment contract, accompanied by a series of documents that did not correspond to prove his residence in Spain since 2017.

Investigations carried out by officers of the Unit Against Illegal and False Immigration Networks (Ucrif) of the Algeciras Police Station in Cádiz, discovered the existence of a perfectly structured organization made up of at least five people, three of whom were lawyers.

The organization was operating between the provinces of Málaga and Cádiz, and took advantage of the vulnerable situations their victims found themselves in, many of whom had arrived in Spain aboard boats and needed to prove that they had been in Spain for at least three years to be able to request the Social Rooting Report and get the temporary residence document due to exceptional circumstances.

The police operation resulted in the arrest of seven people, three of whom were foreign citizens in an irregular situation. The investigation continues and police say they are not ruling out new arrests.

