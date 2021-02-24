BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN has drunk driving charges dropped after admitting to drinking shots

Global rock superstar Bruce Springsteen, 71, pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, and had his case thrown out by a New Jersey federal court on Wednesday, February 24 despite the fact that he admitted to the court, via Zoom, that he had taken tequila shots before being pulled over. The Boss was arrested on November 14, 2020 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ on suspicion of drunk driving after partying with some fans.

“I had two small shots of tequila,” Bruce said during the remote hearing.

Judge Anthony Mautone fined the rock star $500, plus $40 court fees for drinking in an enclosed space, while acknowledging that Mr Springsteen hadn’t been over the alcohol limit when arrested.

After the drinking under the influence charge was dismissed, federal lawyer Assistant US Attorney Adam Baker said that “the defendant would be considered presumptively not impaired under New Jersey law.

“We do look to New Jersey law as persuasive guidance.

“He did submit to the legally required breath test when he was at the ranger station.”

The judge also pointed out that the Born In The USA singer had never been convicted for a DUI, and had only minor driving violations against his name:

“Two of them aren’t even violations and the third is using a hand-held cell device,” the judge stated.

