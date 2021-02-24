Breastfeeding mother arrested after 15-month-old baby swallows drugs and requires ‘urgent hospital treatment’.

A 31-YEAR-OLD mother in Sevilla has been arrested by the National Police after her baby was admitted to hospital with an ‘acute intoxication’ of cannabis.

The woman faces charges of causing injury and parental neglect because “she was breastfeeding the baby as a drug user”, according to police.

On January 18, hospital staff contacted the police after admitting the child at a hospital in Dos Hermanas.

The mother told officers from the Police’s Family and Women’s Attention Unit (UFAM) that the baby had been poisoned after putting plastic from the ground in her mouth while playing in the park whilst in the care of a close friend.

However, during a police investigation, officers detected discrepancies between the statements given by the mother and her friend, who had been taking care of the little girl on the afternoon she was admitted.

Police determined both women were “habitual users of narcotic substances” and that the little girl had been poisoned after swallowing cannabis “left within reach” at the family home.

The fact that the woman continued breastfeeding the baby, even though she was a drug user, meant that in addition to the crime of causing injury, “she has been charged with a crime of omission of the duties inherent to parental authority.”, said the police.

