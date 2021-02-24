Boris Johnson Considering Digital Covid Certificates In Bid To Reopen Bars And Theatres.

BORIS JOHNSON is considering the use of a mobile phone app that could serve as a Covid ‘passport’ for people to be allowed into pubs, theatres and live events.

The Prime Minister is said to be examining proposals that would allow business, hospitals or schools to demand proof that someone has been vaccinated – or has tested negative for the virus. One idea would see the existing NHS app used for the Test and Trace scheme evolve into a ‘Covid-19 status certificate’. This could display both vaccination and test information.

The app could possibly be used to enter theatres, cinemas, sports venues and music festivals or pubs and restaurants. The system could also be used by businesses to regulate which staff members can come back to the office. The Prime Minister acknowledged yesterday there were ‘deep and complex issues’ surrounding status certificates.

Ministers had denied for weeks that such a scheme was being considered for anything other than foreign travel. This comes as the PL made his ‘road map’ speech on Monday, Feb 22.

A new four-step plan to ease England’s lockdown could see all legal limits on social contact lifted by 21 June, if strict conditions are met.

Shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality could reopen on 12 April in England under plans set out by the PM. From 17 May, two households might be allowed to mix in homes, while the rule of six could apply in places like pubs.

It requires four tests on vaccines, infection rates and new coronavirus variants to be met at each stage. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs the plan aimed to be “cautious but irreversible” and at every stage, decisions would be led by “data not dates”.

There was “no credible route to a zero-Covid Britain nor indeed a zero-Covid world”, he said.

