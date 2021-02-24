Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Becomes Youngest-Ever English Goal Scorer In Champions League.

BAYERN MUNICH star Jamal Musiala became the youngest English scorer in the Champions League as holders Bayern defeated Lazio 4-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Rome. The 17-year-old midfielder scored the second of the German side’s three first-half goals as they all but secured their place in the quarter-finals.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring by capitalizing on a back pass by Mateo Musacchio and firing home inside the first 10 minutes of the match. It was the Pole’s 72nd goal in the competition, moving clear of Raul to become the outright third top-scorer in the history of the competition after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Musiala then doubled the lead, scoring low into the corner of the net and in doing so becoming the second-youngest player of any nationality to score in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Only Bojan for Barcelona against Schalke in 2008 can better his record.

Leroy Sane made it three just before half-time, stabbing home after Pepe Reina pushed Kingsley Coman’s shot into his path to leave humiliation looming for Bayern’s Serie A opponents.

When Francesco Acerbi put through his own net early in the second half, Lazio’s situation worsened but Joaquin Correa pulled one back almost immediately and that is how it remained.

Jamal Musiala has chosen to play for Germany instead of England at international level. The 17-year-old could make his senior debut as early as next month, with Germany head coach Joachim Low expected to name a large squad for their three World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia.

Musiala was born in Germany but moved to England when he was seven when his mother began a degree at Southampton University. He spent eight years in Chelsea’s academy and played at youth level for England and Germany before returning to Bayern in 2019.

