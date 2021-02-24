Bars and Restaurants in Alicante Set to Reopen Their Terraces at 50 Per Cent Capacity.

GOOD NEWS – It looks increasing likely that the terraces of bars and restaurants in the province of Alicante will reopen from Tuesday, March 2 at 50 per cent capacity after the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday, February 23 that the first stage of de-escalation will commence once these current restrictions have ended on March 1.

As reported by Informacion, the Consell is preparing to allow the reopening of the hospitality industry, although only outdoors and until 6pm. However, an official announcement will be made on Thursday, February 24.

With regards to opening up interiors of these premises, a meeting is due to take place on March 9, however, according to Informacion, it will likely be agreed that they can open at between 30 per cent to 50 per cent capacity depending on the size of the building.

A meeting between the Ministry of Health and hoteliers took place on Tuesday, February 23 and was chaired by the deputy director-general of Epidemiology, Hermelinda Vanaclocha, together with Public Health officials and representatives of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV).

“The will of the Department and the sector is to start the process with the opening of the hospitality industry throughout the Valencian Community in outdoor spaces”, said from Health, while summoning the hoteliers to a new meeting within 15 days to assess the effects of the new measures and the reopening of the interior of the premises will be studied.

On Tuesday, February 23, EWN reported that the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, will meet with the rest of the government members on Thursday, February 25 to also assess whether current COVID data means that the Valencian Community could lift the current perimeter closures of the large cities of the Community.

