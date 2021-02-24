Atalanta Midfielder Willy Braciano Ta Bi Has Died at the Age of 21.

-- Advertisement --



ITALIAN Serie A team Atalanta have confirmed the tragic passing of promising holding midfielder Willy Braciano Ta Bi at the young age of 21.

Ta Bi passed away on Tuesday, February 23 after battling liver cancer over the last year. A statement from the club read: “President Antonio Percassi and the whole Atalanta family are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Willy Braciano Ta Bi.

“A cruel fate prematurely interrupted a dream that had begun with the Nerazzurri shirt in January 2019.

“It took him a few months to play a leading role in the Primavera and help bring the Scudetto back to Bergamo, but, above all, to leave a great memory of himself.”

Another brief statement released on Twitter read: “We share with deep emotion the grief of the family on the untimely death of Willy Braciano Ta Bi. Italian Spring Champion in 2019, he saw his dream end too soon… Hello Willy, rest in peace.”

Partecipiamo con profonda commozione al dolore dei familiari per la prematura scomparsa di Willy Braciano Ta Bi. Campione d’Italia Primavera nel 2019, ha visto il suo sogno interrompersi troppo presto… Ciao Willy, riposa in pace. pic.twitter.com/YutGf9CwzC — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) February 23, 2021

Ta Bi joined Atalanta from ASEC Mimosa – the most successful club in his native Ivory Coast – in 2019 and helped the youth team achieve Primavera 1 glory that year.

Braciano also captained the Ivorian team which won a silver medal at the Jeux de la Francophonie games in Abidjan in 2017. The Jeux de la Francophonie is an event that combines artistic and sporting events for the Francophonie – mostly French-speaking nations – held every four years since 1989.

Atalanta are currently sitting in fifth position in the Serie A table and are due to take on Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, February 24.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Atalanta Midfielder Willy Braciano Ta Bi Has Died at the Age of 21”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.