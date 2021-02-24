Andalucia Shows Support for Malaga’s Raisin Grape Variety

THE Junta de Andalucia has showed its support for Malaga’s raisin grape variety.

The move will see the Junta de Andalucia create an association to promote Malaga’s raisin grapes across the world.

In 2017 the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) granted Malaga’s raisin grapes the Important System of the World Agricultural Heritage (Sipam) status, and since then the Junta say they have carried out various actions to promote the product globally.

The Andalucian government say they will now create an association to organise the grape’s Sipam status, including creating a website dedicated to the fruit.

The Junta say they will also create a corporate and commercial image of the grape, as well as creating gastronomic events to promote it, alongside conferences and fairs.

The cultivation of raisins in the Axarquia region sees muscat grape produced using techniques that have been in place for generations, using traditional, manual and artisanal technologies to cultivate, collect and dry the grapes.

The decision to award the fruit Sipam status in 2017 helped to safeguard this traditional crop and support the 2,000 families that produce the product in Malaga.

Created by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation, Sipam products are ones that combine agricultural biodiversity with resilient ecosystems and cultural heritage. Located throughout the world, Sipam products are sustainable and also provide income to small farmers. There are currently 62 Sipam status products in 22 countries around the world.

