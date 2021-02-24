American Airlines Pilot Reports UFO Encounter Over Weekend

AMERICAN AIRLINES Pilot Reports An Encounter With A UFO Over Weekend



The pilot of American Airlines AA 2292 has confirmed that his Cincinnati to Phoenix flight on Sunday, February 21, that as they passed over Des Moines, New Mexico they had an encounter and near-miss with a “long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile”.

Reportedly, he called Albuquerque air traffic control to request information on the bizarre sighting, at 1.20pm local time, and in audio recorded by an amateur aviation enthusiast, the conversation can be heard, as the pilot asks, “Do you have any targets up here?”.

It continues, “We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing, moving really fast right over the top of us”.

The location of the sighting is near the White Sands Missile Range, a US military site, and there are a number of other military facilities in the immediate vicinity, but, the military has denied any activity or testing taking place at that time on Sunday.

American Airlines had originally played down reports of the incident, but a spokesman for the internationally renowned airline has now confirmed the incident, “Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21″.

