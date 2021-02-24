POLICE are warning that elderly people in Almuñecar have been receiving scam phone calls claiming to offer the vaccine at home.

According to the police, the scam has seen a group calling elderly people in Almuñecar claiming to be able to offer the vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



Officers from the National Police are now investigating after it emerged elderly people were receiving calls claiming to be from the Andalucia Health Service, arranging to come to people’s homes and administer the vaccine.

Police have not yet made any arrests after learning of the scam but are warning residents the calls are not genuine.

According to the Junta de Andalucia, the Andalucian Health Service is not currently vaccinating anyone at home at the moment, however they have not ruled out vaccinating some over 80s at home in future.

The police say they have also come across cases of people claiming to be medical staff knocking on doors offering a vaccine without calling.

Officers are warning residents not to let anyone who appears at the front door offering a vaccine in to their home, warning that it is a scam.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñecar Home Vaccine Scam Warning”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.