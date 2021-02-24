40-YEAR-OLD MAN detained under mental health act after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Cambridgeshire.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was tragically found dead in Cambridgeshire on Monday, February 22. Police were called to a property in Norris Road, St Ives, Cambridgeshire after reports were received of a sudden death.

The call was received at around 7:30 am and police quickly attended the scene. A murder investigation was soon launched after a woman was found dead at the property.

So far police have arrested one man in connection with the murder and the 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police have now confirmed that the man from St Ives has been detained under the mental health act.

Fortunately, no one else was injured at the property and police were not looking for anyone else connected to the death. The post mortem was due to be carried out yesterday and the victim has not yet been formally identified.

Police have spoken out about the incident and Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said, “Our thoughts go out to this woman’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“I would like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

They have urged anyone with any information to get in touch with them either directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

