14-Year-Old Threatens to Blow up Malaga House

POLICE in Malaga have managed to prevent an explosion after a 14-year-old boy threatened to blow up a house.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have been praised for their actions after managing to prevent the 14-year-old boy from blowing up the Malaga house.

The incident took place after staff from the care home where the boys lives called police to say the teenager had barricaded himself inside with two gas canisters and was threatening to blow the house up.

Members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police and health workers came out to the care home in Casarabonela, where they were told the boy had become violent and had destroyed furniture before eventually barricading himself inside the house.

According to media reports, the porch of the house and its chairs, tables and dishes had all been smashed, while police say the house’s windows had also been broken.

Officers said they saw the boy inside putting the gas canisters next to the stove in an attempt to get them to blow up.

After trying to talk with the young man, police eventually forced their way in, with the boy running away and locking himself in another room.

Officers again tried to speak to the boy but say he began to threaten them before picking up a hoe with the apparent intention of attacking them.

Police were able to take the hoe from the boy before putting him in an ambulance to be taken to hospital.

The Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC), praised the action of the officers and called for more equipment to help protect police on duty.

They said: “We have requested several times that they equip us with helmets and shields, but they have not given us them.”

