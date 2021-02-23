Women In Saudi Arabia Now Allowed To Join The Military

WOMEN In Saudi Arabia Aged between 21 and 40 Are Now Allowed To Join The Military

In his latest action to try and ‘modernise’ the kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the ruler of Saudi Arabia, will now allow Saudi women to join the kingdom’s military forces.

Women aged between 21 and 40 will be able to join any of the army, air force, navy, missile force, and armed medical services, at any rank between soldier and sergeant, but they must not have a criminal record, plus, they must have been high school educated, and can not be married to a non-Saudi citizen.

The Crown Prince has made great steps in improving the image his kingdom portrays to the outside world, and he had been responsible for opening up many possibilities of jobs for women, including passing a law allowing them to drive vehicles, which until recently, they were outlawed from ever doing.


It is now quite common to see women working as waitresses in restaurants, working in coffee shops, and as cashiers in shops, as Mohammed bin Salman slowly eradicates the ancient customs forbidding women to do many things, that his kingdom was notorious for, in what is called his ‘Vision 2030’ project, whereby he hopes to attract foreign investment.

