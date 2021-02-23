WATCH: Thieves detained after police chase along Fuengirola River

TWO people were arrested in Fuengirola, Malaga, following a chase along the riverside.

Police began their search for the men after the allegedly held up a local supermarket in Calle Navarra with a fake gun and then fled on a motorbike.

Shortly afterwards, a woman’s handbag was stolen by thieves on a motorbike who fitted the same description.

They were located by the National Police and a chase began along the side of the Fuengirola River, scaring people who were walking in the area, until they lost control of the motorbike in the sand when they had headed along the cycling lane towards the beach. The police were able to catch the passenger, while the driver fled on foot, but he didn’t get far and was arrested within minutes.

