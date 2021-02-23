Villagers fight siting of huge solar farm on local green space

THERE is a great deal of distress and opposition to the planned siting of a €13.4 million solar farm on green space in the municipality of Marratxi.

The land itself is owned by airport management company AENA who look after nearby San Bonet airfield but for the last 40 years have allowed the residents of nearby Pla de na Tesa and other parts of the municipality to use it as compensation for the noise from the local airfield.

Now they have agreed to allow the installation of 32,000 solar panels on that space and residents as well as the Council are campaigning against planning permission being given.

The mayor has already met with AENA asking that the project be abandoned but were met with a polite refusal, although the company did agree to consider whether the plans could be adapted and their decision is awaited.

In the meantime, local residents have formed an active Facebook group Plataforma Son Bonet Pulmó Verd where they promote opposition to the plan as well as encouraging residents to hang green banners across the village.

Their latest action was to man an information table at the Pla de na Tesa market on February 23 and invite signatures on their petition opposing the solar farm as it will wipe out the only green spaces nearby.

