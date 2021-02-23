Valencian Government President Ximo Puig Looking at Lifting Weekend Perimeter Closures.

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, will meet with the rest of the government members to assess whether current COVID data means that the Valencian Community could lift the current perimeter closures of the large cities of the Community.

The Interdepartmental Commission meets on Thursday, February 25 to discuss the latest covid figures and to confirm whether they are following a downward trend that would potentially allow for the 16 cities currently under the closures to be free to travel to other municipalities at weekends. More than 50,000 residents are currently affected by the closures.

The Valencian Government President acknowledged that the situation “is progressing very positively, in part due to the great effort of residents” and reiterated that all these decisions must achieve a “prudent de-escalation.”

Alongside the members of the Interdepartmental Commission, “they will choose which measures are made more flexible because decisions must be taken from prudence,” Puig said.

Earlier on Tuesday, February 23, Ximo Puig said he planned to discuss at the meeting whether to allow bars and restaurants to reopen their terraces during reduced hours from March 1. A decision that unfortunately looks likely NOT to include the reopening of the interior of these premises.

It looks likely that the Generalitat will propose that terraces can be open until 5pm or 6pm – while ensuring that four to six people are sat per table – while also extending the same measure to pubs and wedding halls and music venues/shows, with no capacity limitation, as long as the safety distance can be maintained.