Vaccination of teachers begins in Axarquia

Vaccination of teachers and administrative staff begins in Axarquia today, Tuesday, February 23.

SOME 1,200 teachers and administrative staff under 55 years of age have been summoned to Velez Hospital car park where the AstraZeneca will be given.

Today will see staff from educational centres in the Axarquia health district given the jab, with those in the North health area expected to be vaccinated tomorrow.

Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elías Bendodo, said: “We are going to do it regardless of whether they work in the public or private sector.”

The immunisation program will be rolled out in the rest of the province later in the week.

The Ministry of Education has provided the data of the professionals of each educational center, and each one has been assigned its dose.

Professionals who do not want the vaccination must make it known so that their health history is recorded through the Covid coordinator of the school centre which will pass on the information to the centre’s reference nurse,” stressed the Health Department.

According to the Ministry of Education and Sports, the vaccination will begin with staff employed in the Infant and Special Education sector as “this group has the greatest contact with minors, who at those ages are not required to wear a mask”.

Although the Health and Education departments foresee that the entire process will be completed in a couple of weeks, meeting this objective will depend on the availability of the Pfizer vaccine, the one recommended to the age group of 55 and over.

In addition, it recommends that if someone suspects they are pregnant, they should inform the nurse.

The Board also announced yesterday that the vaccination of the Security Forces and Bodies will begin in the first week of March

