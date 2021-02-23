THE Ministries of Education and Health have issued new recommendations for schools throughout Spain.

-- Advertisement --



They include permanent ventilation, the use of HEPA filters and new conditions regarding the use of masks.

The latest version focuses mainly on ventilation due to the new evidence on the transmission of the virus by aerosols.

Natural ventilation is the preferred option. Cross ventilation is recommended, if possible permanently, opening doors and / or windows on opposite sides of the room, to promote air circulation.

If sufficient natural ventilation can’t be ensured, mechanical ventilation can be used, for example with HEPA filters.

Regarding school cantines, where masks are not used all the time, the document highlights that the number of people should be limited, space must be kept between them and they should be well ventilated. Schedules must be changed to ensure that the coexistence bubbles are maintained.

The document points out that all teachers must use certain types of masks which are listed. In early years or special education, where the students don’t wear masks, teachers must use surgical or self-filtering masks provided by the school. Students who cannot wear masks for whatever reason are still entitled to face-to-face education.

It also includes an annex with high risk pathologies, including diseases affecting the kidneys, neurological, chronic heart and respiratory diseases, onco-hematological, etc.).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Update on health recommendations for schools throughout Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.