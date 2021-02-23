TRIBUTE to life and soul of the party after young mum found dead in Greater Manchester.

A family have paid tribute to a young mum who was the “life and soul of the party” after she was tragically found dead at a home on Sunday. Emergency services were called to a property in Sherbourne Court at around 12.15 pm on Sunday after reports were received of a sudden death.

Cops arrived at the scene where they found the body of Kimberley McAssey, aged 29. The young mum was discovered at a Prestwich home and so far one man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The devastated family have paid tribute and said, “Kimberley was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie, niece, friend and colleague.

“She was the life and soul of the party and always got up dancing. She loved going out for walks and jogging with friends.

“There was never a dull moment with her around.”

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder and are keeping him in custody for further questioning.

Police have appealed for information regarding the tragic death and requested that anyone with any information please come forward. Anyone that has any information can contact the police on 0161 856 8948 quoting log 1308 of 21/02/21.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers with any details that they have.

