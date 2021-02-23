Spanish Region Vaccinates 7,000 Adults Living with A Disability

Spanish Region Vaccinates 7,000 Adults Living with A Disability

SPANISH region vaccinates 7,000 adults living with a disability in only the space of a week.

Spain’s Extremadura took on the giant challenge of being able to vaccinate 7000 adults all of whom need daily care but do not live in care homes, along with their professional carers, all in one week.

The Coronavirus vaccinations began in Almendralejo’s Wine and Olive Museum at 10 am in the morning, and this was just one of the vaccination days for the Spanish region of Extremadura. The town is in the Badajoz province and is home to nearly 34,000 people. The venue had only been converted into a vaccination centre the week before and the general feeling of the day was a mixture of nerves and hope.

The aim of the day was to focus onvaccinating adults who have assistance needs with daily care although they do not live in care homes. Many people had even turned up early in order to get their vaccinations. The day was well organised and everyone waited around respectfully as they waited either outdoors in the fresh air or inside cars. Everyone that attended was accompanied by a carer too.


Paula Salamanca, coordinator, spoke of how easily the day had gone thanks to health workers and the support of family members. She described the day as “surprisingly easy.” It took Red Cross teams nearly 300 trips to get everybody to the centre and Paula explained that the day was such a success because of teamwork and said that, “If one of us fails, we all fail.”

