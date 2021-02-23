Ski Tourism Returns to the Sierra Nevada

THE Sierra Nevada has seen a return of tourism, with thousands of skiers hitting the slopes last weekend.

According to the company that runs the ski resort, Cetursa 4,900 skiers used the slopes last Saturday, while another 2,500 came out on Sunday.

While the weather conditions on Sunday were not the best of the season, between eight and nine ski lifts were still working throughout the day thanks to the 47 kilometres of skiable snow across the resort’s the five slopes.

The only one that was not operative was was La Laguna.

According to weather reports, the snow quality was hard powdered with further snow on Sunday afternoon.

Three competitions were held were also held, including the Trofeo White Camps de Alpino Infantil, Trofeo Ski Club Granada Alpino Infantil and Trofeo Club Nazarí de Baches.

Meanwhile, a fourth event, the Trofeo Reyes Santa Olalla de Baches, had to be suspended due to wind.

The news comes after hospital admissions in Granada fell by 27 per cent in the space of one week with no new cases in homes for the elderly.

Just seven days ago there were 490 Covid patients occupying hospital beds whereas this week the figure had dropped to 358.

In terms of care homes, there the latest figures showed 58 cases in all of the residences in Granada province, 52 of whom were residents and the other six, members of staff.

