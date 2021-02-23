Shortage of Doses Delays Malaga’s Over 80s Vaccine Drive

MALAGA health centres have been forced to delay their vaccine drive for over 80s due to a lack of doses.

The delay in rolling out the vaccine drive to over 80s comes after Malaga this week will received half the expected doses of Pfizer jabs.

According to media reports, health centres are now calling the elderly who are affected to let them know their vaccine has been postponed.

Malaga currently receives between 1,100 and 1,200 doses of the Pfizer jab each day, however this week that number has halved, creating delays in the vaccine drive for the over 80s.

According to one publication, nurses have been phoning those affected informing them that due to a lack of doses their appointment will be moved to next week.

Sources say all elderly people in Malaga could be vaccinated within two or three days if there were enough vaccines, but that each health centre is only receiving around 30 jabs a day.

Health centres have said they are unhappy with the speed of the vaccine rollout. Sources told one publication: “We do everything we can. We have plenty of capacity to give vaccines, what we lack is doses. The vaccination rate is very slow. The situation will not be expedited until we receive a much higher number of vials.

Last week the Ministry of Health began distributing 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine across the country.

Carolina Darias, the Spanish Health Minister, said health services would to be able to vaccinate up to 8 million people in March once the government is able to secure more vaccines.

