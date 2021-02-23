SEVILLA Move Above Barcelona Into Third Place In La Liga after a win over Osasuna

Sevilla took full advantage on Monday evening (February 22) in Pamplona, of Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 defeat by Levante on Saturday, and Barcelona’s 1-1 at home to Cadiz on Sunday, by coming away from Osasuna with a 2-0 victory.

That win, their fifth in a row in La Liga, leapfrogs them over Barcelona into third place, on 48 points, four behind Real Madrid, with a game in hand, and seven points behind leaders Atletico, with 15 matches still to play.

Sevilla’s Brazilian defender Diego Carlos broke the deadlock on 19 minutes when he outjumped two Osasuna players to meet an out-swinging corner from Joan Jordan and his header had too much power for goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to keep out.

Luuk de Jong put the visitors further ahead after 49 minutes, with a backheel to guide a low cross from Munir El Haddadi into the net.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said, “We played well in every aspect, we were solid defensively against a team that plays with a lot of intensity and pace while not altering our usual attacking style. Apart from their early clear chance, we were superior to them throughout the game”.

Sevilla now have an upcoming double-header with Barca, firstly playing them at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Saturday in La Liga, where a win can lift them four points above the Catalans, and then it’s up to the Camp Nou for the semi-final second leg of the Copa Del Rey, where they hold a strong 2-0 lead from the first leg.

