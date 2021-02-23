Sevilla: Missing Man’s Body Recovered From Guadalquivir River this morning after overnight search had been suspended

After last night’s search operation was resumed this morning (Tuesday 23), members of the Rescue, Prevention, and Fire Fighting Service of Sevilla City Council finally recovered the body of the male who had been presumed as missing after falling into the Guadalquivir River.

Conflicting eye witness reports on Monday had said they saw a man jump from the Cristo de la Expiración bridge into the Guadalquivir River, as reported by the Seville Consistory emergency services on social media networks.

A search operation had been initiated on Monday evening at around 10.25pm after calls were made to the emergency service numbers, and as a result, 18 members of the municipal Rescue and Fire Fighting Service, the Local Police, and the National Police were deployed to the area to participated in the rescue, which also included five divers.

The operation was finally suspended late in the evening, with the divers not finding a body, but upon resuming this morning, the corpse of a man was soon found in the river, and investigations are now underway to establish the man’s identity, and exactly how the incident had occurred.

