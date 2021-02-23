Salamanders return to the Alhambra after 40 years in a surprise discovery.

Workers at the Alhambra were shocked to discover a penibetic salamander when they were cleaning a water channel. The find has been happily welcomed as it is thought that the salamander had disappeared from the area and the Darro riverbed some 40 years ago. The last sighting of a penibetic salamander was made in the 80s.

The amphibian is protected and this is the first time in 40 years that they have been spotted in the area surrounding the Alhambra.

Rocío Díaz, the director of the Alhambra and Generalife Board of Trustees has highlighted the fact that they have worked hard to protect any amphibians present in the area of the Alhambra and the Generalife since 2008.

In conjunction with the Valparaíso Nature Classroom of the Ave María Schools the monument has worked on captive breeding projects and the Alhambra has even seen animals released into the area.

The area surrounding the Darrow has been home to conservation work and the reintroduction of several species of amphibians including the gallipato or the Betic midwife toad.

The salamander that has recently returned the area used to be common to the Jesús del Valle and areas around the Alhambra including the Cuesta de los Chinos. The wonderful small creature has shiny smooth skin which is black with striking yellow spots. It is not considered to be dangerous although it can be toxic when touched according to Europa Press.

