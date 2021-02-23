Round-up of Axarquia news.

Let’s walk

A WALK to mark Andalucia Day wil take place on Sunday, February 28. Small groups of 10 people can take part in the five kilometre walk which leaves Cruz del Monte, making its way to San Silvestre before reaching the Hermitage of San Antón, stopping for a typical Andalucian breakfast on the way.

Smart move

The Department of Tourism at Rincon de la Victoria Council has met with the State Society for the Management of Innovation and Technologies (SEGITTUR) in the first steps towards turning the municipality into a smart tourist destination. In a first virtual gathering, the initiative for the management of the destination was presented.

On-line courses

THREE online fishery training courses wiill be staged in Velez-Malaga as part of an initiative launched by the Andalucian Agricultural and Fisheries Research and Training Institute (Ifapa) “to allow more than 500 seafarers to improve their professional skills through courses that address a wide variety of topics”.

No positives

A MASS screening in Archez, currently the only municipality with permiter closures still in place, has seen no new positives after 79 of the 135 residents invited turned up to take a test this week. However, Mayor Mari Carmen Moreno Córdoba, stressed the importance of “not lowering our guard”.

Daily meals

RINCON de la Victoria is distributing 80 menus a day to young beneficiaries of the Infant Feeding Reinforcement Program during White Week (February 22 to 26) from CEIP Professor Tierno Galván. The aim is “to guarantee the three daily meals to minors between three and 12-years-old from families with limited economic resources,” said the council.

New works

RENOVATION work has begun in Calle Miguel Hernández, Torre del Mar, in which more than 450 metres of surface will be restored or replaced, a project which is expected to take four months with a budget of €85,000. Around 95 per cent of the materials used will be locally sourced.

