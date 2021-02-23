Real Madrid’s Benzema will miss Atalanta Champion’s League tie in further injury blow.

THE French striker is still struggling with the problems that kept him out of the league game against Valladolid.

And Benzema will now miss the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Atalanta in Bergamo tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, because he is still suffering from the pain he has been carrying since the game against Valencia.

The French striker underwent further tests on Monday which ruled him out of the most important game of European competition so far.

This injury is the latest in Real Madrid’s long list of injuries, with eight first-team absentees.

The team will go to Bergamo with eight Real Madrid Castilla substitutes to make up for the injured players.

Benzema has scored 17 goals this season.

The top scorer of the available players is Casemiro with six goals.

Fede Valverde, Sergio Ramos, Rodrygo Goes, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Militao and Álvaro Odriozola have not been called up.

Zidane is likely to field the same XI against Atalanta that he used against Valladolid.

In addition, he will have at his disposal Chust, Blanco, Arribas, Hugo Duro, Miguel Gutiérrez and Isco Alarcón.

