Quirónsalud’s patient portal application exceeds three million users as it releases new features to help patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital group has released new features for its My Quirónsalud portal with the aim of improving patients’ experiences. During the global pandemic many people have been reluctant to visit doctors and hospitals amid fears of catching the virus, but the portal by the hospital group enables patients to access healthcare services easily and conveniently from their own home via their mobile, tablet or computer. Recently the portal has seen its user base grow to over 3 million users.

-- Advertisement --



So far during the pandemic the portal has seen record usage figures and according to Quirónsalud the application has been used around 4 million times with hundreds of thousands of appointments been scheduled through it. They also reported that they have carried out hundreds of thousands of digital consultations which means users do not have to physically attend a hospital. The app has also seen nearly 2 million medical records downloaded too.

Users can quickly and easily use the portal in order to access their medical history, they can also see diagnostic results from tests that they have previously had. The application also allows them to book and modify appointments and keep in touch with their specialists. All of this is available without having to leave home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Quirónsalud’s Patient Portal Application Exceeds Three Million Users”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.