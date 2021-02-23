Prince Philip is Set to Spend ‘Several More Days’ in Hospital.

THE Queen’s husband is set to spend ‘several more days’ in hospital as he recovers from infection, according to a Buckingham Palace statement on Tuesday, February 23.

The 99-year-old has been in King Edward VII Hospital since February 16 after Windsor Castle confirmed the Prince had fallen unwell. Royal sources described The Duke of Edinburgh’s hospitalisation at the time as a “cautionary measure.”

The Buckingham Palace statement added that Philip was comfortable and responding to treatment and his youngest son, Prince Edward, revealed he had spoken to his father on the phone – revealing the duke is “a lot better”.

The Earl of Wessex told Sky: “As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing.

“So we keep our fingers crossed.”

Over the weekend, Prince Charles visited his father, which caused some people to react negatively to his 100-mile drive from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, to the hospital in central London, with some stating that: “Families with sick relatives torn apart all over the country. But if you’re rich, powerful or famous, the rules don’t apply to you.”

However, the hospital is currently considering visitors in ‘exceptional circumstances’ due to the Covid pandemic and this fell under those rules according to the hospital.

