Presidential candidate Toni Freixa promises to inject €250M if elected as Barcelona FC boss

Presidential candidate Toni Freixa promises to inject €250M if elected Barcelona FC boss, claiming “It is possible to bring in Haaland and Mbappe”.

FREIXA, candidate for the presidency along with Joan Laporta and Víctor Font, declared on Monday, February 22 on RAC-1’s El Món he could source an income of €250 million through an investor.

The cash, he said, would go towards “two differential cracks in attack and one in defence…it is possible to sign Haaland and Mbappé”, he said.

But this would only be possible if he is elected president, and Barcelona would reserve half of the profits that have been generated through the injection of the investor to combat the economic crisis for Barça Corporate.

Freixa also spoke about star striker Leo Messi during the radio programme yesterday.

“Messi knows about the club’s situation, and I am confident that he will wait until there is a president to decide his future,” he said.

Freixa also commented on next season’s squad, saying that “Barcelona will have the competitive team that it should have and that the members want. I am confirming a reality, we will have the most competitive squad for next season”.

