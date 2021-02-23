THE Port of Malaga is set to gain a new fish market after their board of directors approved plans to put the project out to tender.

The planned changes at the Port of Malaga will include a new pace for import and export goods as well as a new fish market.

-- Advertisement --



The Port’s board of directors met to approve the tender document to find a company to extend pier 9 and carry out works to pier 8, with a total budget of €325,000.

The group also approved the contract for works on both banks of the Guadalmedina river, where the new fishing area and the fish market will be moved to, with a budget of €526,584.19.

At the same meeting, directors drafted the project for a new Customs building near the Alameda de Colon.

The news comes after concerns over a type of protected limpet have forced delays to Malaga’s planned megayacht marina.

A report into the area put aside for Malaga’s new megayacht marina will look into whether there is a particular type of protected limpet in the waters where the marina will be built, meaning delays to the start of works.

A team of divers will now be hired to produce a report confirming whether there is a type of endangered limpet in the water. The Port Authority maintains there are none.

President of the body, Carlos Rubio, said: “Before starting the work, a complementary study must be carried out, which for the most part has already been done, to verify that there are no limpets, but it is a question that is always requested in any authorisation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Port of Malaga Begins Works for New Fish Market”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.