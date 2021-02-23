Police on the Hunt for… Man Posting Cash Through Random Letter Boxes!

PEOPLE in Frome, Somerset have been eagerly waiting for their post to arrive after it was revealed that a mystery man has been delivering cash to the homes of local residents.

Although the amounts have not been released to the public, police are keen to track down the generous gentleman to find out why he’s doing it.

A statement released on Monday, February 22 said: “Frome Neighbourhood Policing Team have received reports of a male posting sums of money and letters through doors in the community.

“We are keen to speak to this male and ascertain the reasoning behind this act.”

The team asked people to contact the police on 101 or via the force’s website if they “have any information about this male or have experienced anything similar”.

The news about the police hunt has prompted mixed reviews on Facebook. One Facebook user wrote: “Shouldn’t the police be looking for actual criminals. It’s lent and people do good deeds each of the days of lent. Sad that this is what the world is coming to when a kind act must be questioned.”

Another followed the same thoughts on the cash posting man: “Have a petty crime committed against you they won’t even acknowledge your crime report. Someone being randomly kind to strangers better launch an investigation.”

One user used the tragedy of shootings like George Floyd to sarcastically point out the absurdity of the police’s announcement: “They can shoot and kill unarmed black men, and do a manhunt for a generous kind individual. If this doesn’t point out evil idk what else y’all need.”

