Police in the capital ramp up patrols “to reassure communities”

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Police in the capital ramp up patrols
CREDIT: Twitter

Police in the capital ramp up patrols to “reassure communities” to drive down violent crime.

-- Advertisement --

THE public can expect to see “an uplift of officers on the streets of London” in weeks to come as the Met steps up its response to violent crime and prepares to deal with any incidents across the capital as lockdown eases.

The ‘surge’ began on Sunday, February 14 following a recent spate of stabbings in the capital and has so far seen deployments in south and north London.


“Officers will spend time in the areas where they are most needed following daily assessments,” said the Force.

An 18-inch zombie knife was seized following an intelligence-led stop by officers in south London and a cannabis factory inside a house in Southwark which contained an estimated £100,000 (€116,000) worth of the class B drug has been closed.


A ‘stepped-up’ presence of officers within local areas will be carrying out patrols and weapon sweeps and the Met’s specialist drug detection dogs and Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology will also be used to reassure local communities as part of efforts to “prevent and respond to violence in all its forms”, said the Met.

Commander Jane Connors, the Met’s Violence Lead, said: “We are ready and prepared to deal with any potential violence that may become apparent as the lockdown restrictions ease. This operational activity already places us on the front foot to prevent any emerging incidents of violence.

“This surge activity gives officers the ability to assess intelligence and identify certain areas where there is a risk for these crimes to occur. Officers will then be deployed to these locations to focus on deterring these crimes and making communities feel safer.

“Our presence will be noticed, you will see officers on the streets carrying out a range of activity. This will also include the prevention of crime with reassuring the public at the forefront of officers’ minds whilst carrying out their duties. We want to hear from anyone why may have information that can protect our communities.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police in the capital ramp up patrols “to reassure communities” in response to spate of stabbings”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMalaga Insurer Charged with Death of Baby After Refusing Caesarean
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here