Police in the capital ramp up patrols to “reassure communities” to drive down violent crime.

THE public can expect to see “an uplift of officers on the streets of London” in weeks to come as the Met steps up its response to violent crime and prepares to deal with any incidents across the capital as lockdown eases.

The ‘surge’ began on Sunday, February 14 following a recent spate of stabbings in the capital and has so far seen deployments in south and north London.

“Officers will spend time in the areas where they are most needed following daily assessments,” said the Force.

An 18-inch zombie knife was seized following an intelligence-led stop by officers in south London and a cannabis factory inside a house in Southwark which contained an estimated £100,000 (€116,000) worth of the class B drug has been closed.

A ‘stepped-up’ presence of officers within local areas will be carrying out patrols and weapon sweeps and the Met’s specialist drug detection dogs and Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology will also be used to reassure local communities as part of efforts to “prevent and respond to violence in all its forms”, said the Met.

Commander Jane Connors, the Met’s Violence Lead, said: “We are ready and prepared to deal with any potential violence that may become apparent as the lockdown restrictions ease. This operational activity already places us on the front foot to prevent any emerging incidents of violence.

“This surge activity gives officers the ability to assess intelligence and identify certain areas where there is a risk for these crimes to occur. Officers will then be deployed to these locations to focus on deterring these crimes and making communities feel safer.

“Our presence will be noticed, you will see officers on the streets carrying out a range of activity. This will also include the prevention of crime with reassuring the public at the forefront of officers’ minds whilst carrying out their duties. We want to hear from anyone why may have information that can protect our communities.”

