Opel Presents its New Car In Motril

Opel presented its new Mokka model in Motril, which has strong links to the automotive sector.

The mayor, Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro, said the sector, “has suffered severely from the consequences of the pandemic, so it needs strong support and recognition.”

According to Motril Council, “the company Opel has brought today, to the heart of the Plaza de España, its Mokka model, a highly efficient and zero emission vehicle model, with advanced engines, both combustion and electric, and an iconic design derived from the acclaimed Opel GT X Experimental prototype.”

The mayor added: “We are delighted that the Opel dealership comes to the centre of Motril to present its vehicle and, of course, the public administrations have to support a sector that has been very damaged by the health crisis.”

She said spoke of, “the numerous direct and indirect jobs that dealerships generate and that constitute a very significant source of employment in the municipality.”

Deputy Mayor for Urbanism and Agriculture, Antonio Escamez, thanked the firm for bringing this vehicle to Motril.

He said: “These are latest generation cars, with very low consumption and absolute respect for the environment, so we have to embrace this industrial commitment that we are even reflecting in our way of acting in the services provided by the council.”

Javier Martin, commercial director of Opel in the province of Granada, explained that the Mokka model is, “totally new, with technology, safety and a new platform and that, in addition to gasoline and diesel, is fully electric with a range of more than 300 kilometres.”

