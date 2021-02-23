One of Spain’s last Dakotas is being restored by enthusiasts

IN 1935, the Douglas Aircraft Company introduced the DC3 which was to be a comfortable passenger aircraft but was converted for wartime use and became known as the Dakota.

More than 80 years later there are still DC3s in the air, used for air shows and also commercial reasons including movement of freight as the aircraft has the ability to land on rough surfaces.

Just three examples are known to exist in Spain and one sits (until recently, abandoned) at the Son Bonet Aerodrome near to Palma which is run for mainly leisure flights by Aena.

A group of enthusiasts known as the Asociación Amigos Aviación Histórica have obtained permission from AENA to restore the aircraft which was built for the USAF in California in 1942 and their Facebook page shows how the works has progressed over the last year.

